Did You Know TWICE's Chaeyoung Has Featured In TWO Other K-pop Groups' Music Videos?

Twice is one of the most post popular South Korean girl group consisting of nine members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, and Tzuyu who received their breakthrough in 2016 with their single, Cheer Up. One of Twice members, Chaeyoung is quite popular among the group and has also made certain appearances outside her group. She has been a part of a couple of music videos for GOT7 and Miss A. On the occasion of Chaeyoung’s birthday, read on to know about TWICE's Chaeyoung trivia and more about her music video appearances.

TWICE's Chaeyoung trivia

TWICE's Chaeyoung became a part of a music video by the famous South Korean boy band, GOT7 consisting of seven members namely Jay B, Mark, Youngjae, Jackson, Jinyoung, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Chaeyoung became a part of GOT7’s 2014 music video, Stop Stop It, in which she was seen essaying the role of a young schoolgirl on whom the lead artist of the video has a crush.

TWICE's Chaeyoung also became a significant part of another popular South Korean girl group, Miss A that is a four-member group of girls consisting of Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy. Directed by Naive, the music video was very well-received by the audience.

According to the reports by Koreaboo, TWICE's Chaeyoung did not join the JYP Entertainment for her rapping skills, but later when she tried rapping during an evaluation, it suited her, and they decided to take it ahead. Once, she even mentioned that if she wasn’t a part of Twice, she would’ve been walking around in college as an Arts student as she loved arts. It is a well-known fact that TWICE's Chaeyoung is a prolific rapper but not many people know how talented she is as a songwriter. She has participated in writing some of the Twice’s songs such as Precious love, Eye Eye Eyes, Missing U, Don’t Give Up.

More about Twice’s songs

Some of the popular songs by Twice including Depend On You, Do What We Like, Fancy, Pink Lemonade, Say It Again, Stay By My Side, You In My Heart, Truth, The Reason Why, Three Times A Day, Strawberry Moon, and several others.

