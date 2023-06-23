Director M Night Shyamalan, Wife Bhavna Attend PM Modi’s State Dinner At White House

Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan attended the White House State Dinner hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington. He and his wife Bhavna Vaswani were among the several delegates who were part of the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for PM Modi, who is on his 3-day visit to the country.

Big names in the tech world, film and fashion industry as well as billionaire industrialists were part of the dinner.

Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra were also in attendance.

Fashion designer Ralph Lauren and Grammy award winner Joshua Bell were also invited.

M Night Shayalam joins delegates at White House State Dinner

Shyamalan, who has directed critically acclaimed films like The Sixth Sense (1999), Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016), arrived at the White House in a black tuxedo. He was accompanied by his wife Bhavna Vaswani, who wore a traditional sky blue lehenga with colourful prints and accessorised it with a choker.

#WATCH | Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan arrives at the White House for the State Dinner.

A number of prominent figures from entertainment, politics and business and tech world were also invited to the State Dinner and attended. From India, Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Anand Mahindra also arrived in Washington to attend the dinner.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman, Fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and Apple CEO Tim Cook among others were part of the guest list as well.

PM Modi says Indian-Americans found a respectful place in the US

During his official address, PM Modi said that Indian-Americans have played a significant role in the economy of the US and have found a respectable place in the country.

#WATCH | Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US: PM Modi during the official State…

"Indian-Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US," the PM said.

Guests of Indian origin at the White House State Dinner

Indian origin personalities like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Netflix Chief content officer Bela Bajaria, writer Anand Giridharadasas, Voto Latino CEO Maria Teresa Kumar and CBS Anand Giridharadasas also attended the dinner as well.