Director Vedd Rawtaani Wins Big At Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival For His Two Projects

The eminent and most highly regarded award show in Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival, was held on May 1st, and the evening was graced by the presence of many well-known names. Several artists and their work won big at this award show, and one name that shone in the crowd was filmmaker Vedd Rawtaani. The director bagged the honour for his two projects!



Firstly, he was presented with Best Director for his ad film, ‘Simplify Fee Management with Teachmint,’ at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2023. Vedd has successfully portrayed the unique features of this integrated school platform. His ad film ‘Naye Zammane Ki Naye Schooling Teachmint Pe,’ featuring Anil Kapoor, was already honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award last year. And this time, yet again, he has proven his worth by winning the title.



Besides that, his rom-com series, Suraj Aur Saanjh, too has been honoured. Yes, you read it correctly! It has won an Honorable Jury Mention in the Best Film category at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2023. We wouldn't run counter to how wonderfully and creatively Vedd has helmed this series. It's a true masterwork and worth this praise.



The director seems extremely exhilarated as his two projects shine brightly at the best award show. Speaking of which, here's what Vedd says: "I'm in seventh heaven, as winning the Best Director award for an ad film is a result of endless hard work. I'm extremely happy and thankful to the entire team for their support and trust in me. Talking about Suraj Aur Saanjh, we all gave our best, and now all our efforts are paying off. I'm grateful to the makers and jury of this award show. I will continue to craft such great work."



The film's success is an example for budding directors. Vedd Rawtaani has been working in the industry for years and has always proved his mettle as a versatile director. He has also helmed more than 100 TV and digital advertisements. His series, Suraj Aur Saanjh, was also awarded Comedy Series of the Year. He has also worked on projects like Pyaar on the Rocks, Uncle on the Rocks, and Ek Tha Raja. Vedd has also worked on making promotional videos and background scenes for the movie ‘Gully Boy.’



We wish him good luck for his future and hope he keeps adding more accolades to his illustrious work profile.