'Disgusting': Comedian Samay Raina Faces Netizens' Wrath For Distasteful Joke On Abortions

Comedian Samay Raina has been facing immense scrutiny from social media users for cracking a 'distasteful' joke pertaining to abortions.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Samay Raina

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAMAYRAINA


Comedian Samay Raina has been facing immense scrutiny from social media users for cracking a 'distasteful' joke pertaining to abortions. His comments, which came shortly after US Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade judgment, were deemed 'disgusting, misogynistic' among other things. 

Samay Raina's Tweet that sparked controversy read, "Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’)." After receiving a trail of messages calling out his 'dark' humour, Samay, in his follow up twee told everyone to calm down and added, "it's just a joke, she didn't make me delete my tweet."

Not just this, Raina also got into a scuffle with users who lashed out at him for the derogatory remarks. Further defending himself with another joke on the same lines, here's what Samay wrote- 

Calling Raina out for the 'joke', one Twitterati called him a 'living proof' of misogyny in society, while another person shared a screenshot of a previous joke Raina cracked, further condemning his humour. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAMAYRAINA)

