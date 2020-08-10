ON TAPE: 'Disha's Friends Took Body, Not Police; The Probe Is New,' Says Building Security

In an investigative report by Republic Media Network in Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide case, three key people -- a security head, a neighbour and a witness who was at the party - have exposed the cover-up. The first lead of the investigation was the security head supervisor of the building when the incident took place on the night of June 8. He has revealed that Disha's body was taken to the hospital by her friends which is contrary to some media reports which state that Mumbai Police had found her body and they took it to the hospital.

'They took her in a red colour vehicle'

The security head supervisor claims that Disha's body was taken to the hospital by her friends and Rohan Rai (Disha's fiance). "Her friends took the body before the police came. Rohan was also taking out his car at that time. Then the police came and they started inquiring first and then they went. The Police did not take the body" he said.

"No ambulance came, that's what the security said that they took her in their private vehicle. Now what happened on the way, I have no idea about that. Whether they put her in the Ambulance later or how they went, I cannot tell that, but they took her in a red colour vehicle from the building," he added.

The Security supervisor said that Rohan left that night and returned the next day in the early morning. "I have got to know that Rohan has not come to the house since the past 15 days. I am the head of the security so I asked my guards and they told me that he is not there," he added.

'Not much inquiry done earlier'

He also said that the police has started re-verification from the last four to five days. "It's the old team with a few new faces. They are tracing everyone who entered and left the building. Earlier, there was not much inquiry done. They just took the footage. The inquiry was done till Rohan's house. They are now interrogating the security and other housekeeping staff," he said.

Earlier, when the Bihar Police team was probing the case, they had asked the Mumbai Police about Disha Salian's case. However, the Mumbai Police allegedly told Bihar Police that the description of Disha’s case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved.

Last week, after the Supreme Court set a 3-day deadline for Maharashtra government to file a report all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police had asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's death.

BJP MLA raises questions

The police in its press release had urged people to come forward with any information related to the developments circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers. BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised questions on Salian's death, writing to Mumbai police. He asked if she was ‘pushed’ or ’jumped’ to her death, apart from asking details of an alleged party involving big names. Apart from the aforementioned questions, in his letter to the DCP, he also asked if the CCTV footage of the building and statements of the security guards, neighbours were recorded in the case.

Links between Salian's death and Rajput's death - a week after on June 14 are being made as Sushant was allegedly scared and worried upon hearing the news of Salian's death, as claimed by Rajput’s friend Smita. Disha Salian allegedly jumped off of a fourteenth-floor highrise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8.

