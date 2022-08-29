Divita Rai From Karnataka Wins Miss Diva 2022 Title; Crowned By Harnaaz Sandhu

Divita Rai won the Miss Diva Universe 2022 title and was crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. The video of the felicitation ceremony emerged online giving a glimpse of Divita Rai getting overwhelmed by being crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu.

Liva Miss Diva Universe recently announced the name of the winner revealing the name of the 23-year-old Divita Rai winning the title this year. The videos and photos from the ceremony recently emerged online giving glimpses of how Miss Universe 2022 winner Harnaaz Sandhu arrived on stage to crown the winner of this year’s Miss Diva Universe.

The photos showed Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai donning a stunning pink gown while Harnaaz Sandhu was seen wearing a shimmery maroon-coloured outfit as she stepped on stage to crown the winner. Additionally, LIVA Miss Supranational 2022 title was won by Pragnya Ayyagari while Ojasvi Sharma won the LIVA Miss Popular Choice 2022 title.

Sandhu gave peek appearance on Trevor Noah show

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu recently gave a peek at her appearance on the Trevor Noah show. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted glimpses of the same in which she can be seen sporting a red off-shoulder dress that she paired with shiny white stilettos. Noah on the other hand sported a formal suit.

In the video, Sandhu is seen teaching Noah some Bollywood steps. Sandhu wrote in the caption, "It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching! (sic)" watch the video ahead.

Image: Instagram/@missdivaorg