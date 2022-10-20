Diwali 2022: From Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj - Dates, Time, Puja Muhurat And Other Details

Diwali is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism. It symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Celebrants get ready for Deepavali by cleaning, remodelling, and adorning their residences and places of business with rangolis and diyas. People perform worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, light fireworks, wear their best clothes and participate in family feasts where mithai (sweets) and gifts are exchanged.

The holiday is frequently linked to Sita and Rama, Vishnu, Krishna, Durga, Shiva, Kali, Hanuman, Kubera, Yama, Yami, Dhanvantari, or Vishvakarman, among many other regional traditions. It is also frequently associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Ganesha, the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles. In addition, it commemorates the day Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshmana, who had spent 14 years in exile after slaying the demon Ravana in Lanka, returned to their kingdom in Ayodhya.

Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj are the first and last days of the five-day Diwali celebrations. The five days of Diwali this year will start on October 22 and end on October 25 according to the Drik Panchang.

Diwali 2022: Dates And Puja Timings

October 22: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

The thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik and the start of Diwali are commemorated on Dhanteras, which is formed from the words Dhan, which means wealth, and teras, which means thirteenth.

Shubh Muhurat: 7:00 pm to 8:17 pm

October 23: Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas

The second day of celebrations, Naraka Chaturdashi, commonly referred to as Chhoti Diwali, falls on the fourteenth day of the second fortnight of the lunar month.

Shubh Muhurat: 5:05 am and end at 6:27 am

October 24: Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali

Shubh Muhurat: People perform Lakshmi Puja on the third day of Diwali. During the lengthy celebrations, it is the luckiest day and hour. On October 24, the Lakshmi puja muhurat will run from 06:53 PM to 08:15 PM.

October 25: Govardhan Pooja

Shubh Muhurat: 6:28 am till 8:43 am

October 26: Bhai Dooj

Shubh Muhurat: The auspicious time will begin from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

