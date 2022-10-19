Diwali is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism. It symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Celebrants get ready for Deepavali by cleaning, remodelling, and adorning their residences and places of business with rangolis and diyas. People perform worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, light fireworks, wear their best clothes and participate in family feasts where mithai (sweets) and gifts are exchanged.

For those who are celebrating the auspicious festival of Deepawali this year, here are some of the Rangoli designs, gift hampers and decoration ideas for your home:

Latest Diwali Rangoli Design Ideas

Flower arrangements and colourful Rangoli decorations are used to celebrate Diwali. The Rangolis are decorated with a variety of patterns, most frequently a flower and a circle. Check out some easy and beautiful rangoli ideas here:

Diwali Gift Hamper Ideas

Though picking a present may seem like an impossible undertaking, sweets and gourmet foods are universally adored. You can't help but sway with the festive spirit no matter where you are in the country. Like every year, you're probably looking for something to give your Diwali gifts a little more oomph—possibly something a little different. From locally sourced artisanal mithai to the finest chocolates in the world, here are some of the ideas by which you can add jazz to your Diwali gift:

Almond Gift Hamper

Indian Sweets Gift Hamper

Customize a basket of Chocolates

Dryfruits Box

Diwali Decoration Ideas

The festival of Diwali is incomplete without Rangoli. Instead of making a round rangoli, this Diwali, opt for a corner one. It's a creative idea that, depending on the designs you pick, will look fantastic. When the rangoli is finished, decorate it with some diyas, flower petals, or a miniature Ganpati.

You can use this concept of adorning your dining table with little diyas as centrepieces if you are hosting a Diwali party and anticipate having visitors around. Alternately, you may place tea lights next to the dinner plates and turn down the lights elsewhere to create the illusion of a candlelit supper.

You might choose to use hanging lanterns to spruce up both your balcony and your living area. This hanging lantern will undoubtedly give the room a sparkly feel. Additionally, purchasing some vibrant lanterns can give your house a little more flair.

Buy lengthy fairy lights this Diwali to give your house a new look. You can use fairy lights or string lights to adorn your bedroom, vacant walls, or pooja area.

