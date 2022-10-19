Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Diwali is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism. It symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Celebrants get ready for Deepavali by cleaning, remodelling, and adorning their residences and places of business with rangolis and diyas. People perform worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, light fireworks, wear their best clothes and participate in family feasts where mithai (sweets) and gifts are exchanged.
For those who are celebrating the auspicious festival of Deepawali this year, here are some of the Rangoli designs, gift hampers and decoration ideas for your home:
Flower arrangements and colourful Rangoli decorations are used to celebrate Diwali. The Rangolis are decorated with a variety of patterns, most frequently a flower and a circle. Check out some easy and beautiful rangoli ideas here:
Though picking a present may seem like an impossible undertaking, sweets and gourmet foods are universally adored. You can't help but sway with the festive spirit no matter where you are in the country. Like every year, you're probably looking for something to give your Diwali gifts a little more oomph—possibly something a little different. From locally sourced artisanal mithai to the finest chocolates in the world, here are some of the ideas by which you can add jazz to your Diwali gift: