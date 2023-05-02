Doja Cat To GOT7 Jackson Wang: 7 Impressive Met Gala Debuts This Year

Quick links:
Among the veterans, there were several celebrities who made their MET debut this year. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was a first-time at the MET.
Doja Cat also walked the MET carpet for the first time. The singer-rapper's look was inspired by Karl Lagerfield's cat Choupette.
BLACKPINK Jennie wore vintage Chanel on her first MET outing. Her bandmate Rose made her MET debut last year.
GOT7 Jackson Wang gave tribute to the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in an all-black Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Korean actor Song Hye Kyo was also one of the few guests who made her MET debut this year. She chose a Fendi outfit for the occasion.
Ice Spice was personally invited by Anna Wintour for the MET. The rapper wore white Balmain gown to the red carpet.