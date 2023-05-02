Last Updated:

Doja Cat To GOT7 Jackson Wang: 7 Impressive Met Gala Debuts This Year

Veterans aside, there were several celebrities who made their MET debut this year. The list includes Alia Bhatt, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK Jennie and more.

Others
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
MET
1/7
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Among the veterans, there were several celebrities who made their MET debut this year. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was a first-time at the MET. 

MET
2/7
Doja Cat/Instagram

Doja Cat also walked the MET carpet for the first time. The singer-rapper's look was inspired by Karl Lagerfield's cat Choupette. 

MET
3/7
Jennie/Instagram

BLACKPINK Jennie wore vintage Chanel on her first MET outing. Her bandmate Rose made her MET debut last year. 

MET
4/7
AP

GOT7 Jackson Wang gave tribute to the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in an all-black Louis Vuitton ensemble. 

MET
5/7
AP

Korean actor Song Hye Kyo was also one of the few guests who made her MET debut this year. She chose a Fendi outfit for the occasion. 

MET
6/7
AP

Ice Spice was personally invited by Anna Wintour for the MET. The rapper wore white Balmain gown to the red carpet. 

MET
7/7
AP

Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson also made her MET Gala debut this year.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
King Charles III coronation: Tom Cruise to Katy Perry; list of performers at concert

King Charles III coronation: Tom Cruise to Katy Perry; list of performers at concert
Met Gala 2023: Moms-to-be Rihanna, Serena Williams walk red carpet with baby bumps

Met Gala 2023: Moms-to-be Rihanna, Serena Williams walk red carpet with baby bumps
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com