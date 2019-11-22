Dolly Singh's 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Latest Meme Post On Instagram

Dolly Singh is a well-known YouTuber, known for her appearance in a leading YouTube Channel. She is also a fashion blogger and a famous content creator. Dolly Singh's famous character Raju Ki Mummy has now become an internet sensation. Dolly has several vines and videos featuring her as Raju Ki Mummy. Spill the Sass also creates and shares rib-tickling memes.

Dolly Singh's latest Instagram Picture: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Meme Post

Recently, Dolly posted a new meme, on the recent meme trend. "Gonna tell my kids" which is an ongoing trend on social media. Following the trend, Dolly posted her picture in the Sarso Ke Khet, posing like Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Check out Dolly Singh's rib-tickling meme on the "Gonna tell my kids" meme trend. She stunned in a white spring dress posing with a leaf.

Dolly Singh's Other Meme Videos

Dolly Singh also makes a meme video content. Here are some of Dolly's best vines and meme videos. Take a look below.

Pocket Dress Video

Dark Circle Video

Insecurity Video

Angel Priya Video

Mask aur air purifier



