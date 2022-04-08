'Doraemon' Co-creator Motoo Abiko Dies At 88; Fans Thank Him For 'memorable Childhood'

Co-creator of the popular Japanese manga series Doraemon Motoo Abiko died at the age of 88. The late artist was part of the duo Fujiko Fujio constituted in 1951 which also consisted of artist Hiroshi Fujimoto, who passed away in 1996. The duo created several popular manga series under this pen name including UTOPIA: The Final World War, Little Ghost Q-Taro and Doraemon which went on to become a long-running series and a cultural icon in Japan.

Although the duo garnered several accolades throughout their career, they continued to release individual work over the years. Abiko used the pen name Fujiko A. Fujio to release his individual work which also included the popular show Ninja Hattori, one of the most beloved series in India.

Motoo Abiko of Fujiko Fuhio duo dies at 88

As per a report from Mainichi News, the legendary Japanese cartoonist Motoo Abiko passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. As per the outlet, the police received an alert that the cartoonist had collapsed at his house on Thursday. Apart from Doraemon, he created The Laughing Salesman, now reportedly available on Netflix, which ended up becoming one of his greatest works.

Fans thanks 'Doraemon' creator for 'childhood memories'

After the news surfaced, the manga community mourned the demise of the cartoonist and paid a tribute to his legacy. Many thanked him for making their childhood memorable by creating enjoyable cartoons. One netizen tweeted, ''Thank you for making my childhood colourful Fujiko Fujio sensei, Doraemon will always has a special place in my heart hope u rest in peace,'' while another wrote, ''i loved doraemon sm as a kid, it's the oldest show i remember watching. listening to that opening for the first time in years is super nostalgic. ninja hattori too! hope he's resting in peace''.

rest in peace to Fujiko Fujio A, dude is responsible for half of my childhood with doraemon and hattori alone — sadab 👾 (@ssssadab) April 7, 2022

RIP Fujiko Fujio. Legend. 💙💐

Watching Doraemon and Ninja Hatori were unforgetable memories. Arigatou pic.twitter.com/de2s9GnAxe — osi (@OsiHardiani) April 7, 2022

Image: Twitter/@supersharim/mbahoudinis