Doraemon To Shinchan; Meet 5 Talented Artists Who Voiced Some Iconic Cartoon Characters

From Sonal Kaushal, Akansha Sharma to Parul Bhatnagar, take a look at some of the voice-over artists behind the most-loved cartoon characters.

Simraan Kaur- Nobita
1/5
Image: Instagram/ @nobita/ @simaranhk

Simraan Kaur is the voice behind the adorable Nobita from the Japanese show 'Doraemon.' Simraan is also an actor, who has appeared in the serial Angnifera

Sonal Kaushal- Doraemon
2/5
Image: Instagram/ @doraemonaholic/ @the_motormouth

Sonal Kaushal is one of the most renowned voice-over artists, having to her credit cartoon characters like Doraemon, and Pikachu among others. 

Parul Bhatnagar-Shizuka
3/5
Image: Instagram/ @parul_bhatnagar_shizuka

Parul Bhatnagar gave audiences the soft-spoken character Shizuka from Doraemon. Parul has been a voice-over artist for the last 15 years. 

Akansha Sharma-Shinchan
4/5
Image: Instagram/ @akamkshasharma.as/ #shinchan

The most loved cartoon, Shinchan's voice modulation and goofy dialogues were loved by many, all thanks to Akansha Sharma. 

Pallavi Bharti- Doraemon
5/5
Image: Instagram/ @pallavibharti/ @me_prajaktta

Pallavi Bharti has voiced multiple characters in Doraemon, including Dekisugi, Nobita's mother, Dorami, Jian's mother and more. 

