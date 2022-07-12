Doraemon To Shinchan; Meet 5 Talented Artists Who Voiced Some Iconic Cartoon Characters

Quick links:
Simraan Kaur is the voice behind the adorable Nobita from the Japanese show 'Doraemon.' Simraan is also an actor, who has appeared in the serial Angnifera.
Sonal Kaushal is one of the most renowned voice-over artists, having to her credit cartoon characters like Doraemon, and Pikachu among others.
Parul Bhatnagar gave audiences the soft-spoken character Shizuka from Doraemon. Parul has been a voice-over artist for the last 15 years.
The most loved cartoon, Shinchan's voice modulation and goofy dialogues were loved by many, all thanks to Akansha Sharma.