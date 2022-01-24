Doyoung Gets Emotional After Band NCT 127 Wins Grand Prize At Seoul Music Awards

The 31st edition of the Seoul Music Awards 2022 took place on January 23, 2022. The event paved way for some outstanding performances from global K-pop groups. At the award ceremony, NCT 127 won their first Grand Prize, while BTS, EXO and IU also won big.

Taking to his Instagram handle, NCT 127’s Doyoung expressed happiness as he penned a heartfelt note in Japanese. He wrote, "Today, we received a big and truly meaningful award. To be honest, because it was something I wasn’t expecting at all, I was really surprised and I wasn’t able to say everything that I wanted to, which is why I decided to write a few words here. The moment that our name was called for the big award, a number of different thoughts ran through my mind at the same time.”

Adding to it, Doyoung stated, "Before our debut, back when I was a trainee, I had big and lofty dreams, and winning a Daesang was a big part of those dreams." He continued, "But as time passed, because I was busy racing ahead while thinking about the present instead of the distant future, I felt that those dreams gradually faded, diminished, and even disappeared. At first, I was sad and regretful, but even that feeling dulled with time."

Doyoung thanks fans after winning at Seoul Music Awards 2022

Thanking his fans and followers, Doyoung wrote, Today, the moment our name was called, I was reminded of those days when I dreamed big dreams, and I was overwhelmed with emotion that I can’t put into words. Thank you so much for making it possible for me to not forget the dreams that I had thought were gradually disappearing." A part of his note read, "I initially felt worried about whether it was all right for us to receive such a big award, but thanks to our precious fans who cheered us on with all their hearts and told us that they hope we receive lots of love, I now think that I should repay that love with feelings of gratitude, rather than worry."

He further added, "Because we received your precious hearts, we will work even harder and make even more of an effort to repay you with great albums and performances. Once again, thank you so much, and thank you also to everyone who watched our performance and the award ceremony today."

Image: Instagram/@nct127