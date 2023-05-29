Dubai's Leading Social Media Icon, Leeza Bindra, Announces First Music Video

Music videos have been our one-stop destination for entertainment for years. They are always full of colours, lights, and movement to capture our attention. We spend hours watching them, singing along, and instantly falling in love with the story, lyrics, and tunes. If you too love music videos like anything, then hold your breath because famous social media star and model Leeza Bindra is finally coming up with her own music video.

She is Dubai’s leading influencer and has over 350k followers on Instagram. She is also a model and blogger based in Dubai who recently achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the Best Social Media Influencer Female Category at the prestigious YOU Awards 2023, Season 2 in Dubai. Leeza Bindra, aka Sarabjeet Kaun Bindra, was born and brought up in Mumbai. After being a model for multiple brands for years, she is now preparing to make her debut in the world of acting with her first-ever music video.

Yes, you read it right! According to sources, we have found out that it is going to be a love song, and the music video is sung by an eminent singer. They will make us feel alive with their rhythm as if nothing is too good for us. Moreover, the shoot for the video will be done in Dubai only. Alongside Leeza Bindra, the music video is said to star a famous fashion influencer who is also a well-known face in Dubai.

The influencer's fans have their eyes peeled for this music video and are hoping it will be a huge hit. We, too, are extremely enthused to know more. However, the influencer isn't in a position to disclose anything.

However, Leeza is very elated about her debut work, and here's what she said: "I am thrilled about this new opportunity, and I cannot wait to share it with you all. The music video and song are inspired by the beauty of the relationship, which is unlike anything present in the Indian film industry. I'm sure that you will love this music video, as I'm trying my best."

Leeza Bindra is idolised for her hard work and dedication. She became more renowned in the industry after her gag in the Sony TV music album 'In Raho Mein' by Ash King, Tiktok by Raahi Rana, Heart attack by A Shant, Doubt by M. Judge, and many others. Leeza has worked in the Punjabi film industry with Kabab Mein Haddi and on short films with the Rishi Bhutani office.

She also advertised for major businesses such as Joyulkas Jewellery, Lifestyle Jewellery, Dinnalo Diamond Jewellery, Radio Channel 4, Danube Home, Web Series, Twisted Love, British American Tobacco, and Page 3. We hope she keeps achieving more success.