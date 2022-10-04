Dussehra 2022: Happy Vijayadashami Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings And Status

After celebrating Navratri with great pomp and show, Indians are gearing up to celebrate Dussehra 2022 with great enthusiasm. Dussehra or Vijayadashami is observed just after Navratri and approximately twenty days prior to Diwali. The festival marks the victory of good over evil.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 5 and with just a day left for the auspicious occasion, we have gathered a list of wishes and greetings for you to share with loved ones.

Dussehra 2022: Wishes

Sending warm greetings on the lovely occasion of Dussehra, and may the blessing of Lord Ram always remains on you and your family - wishing you a happy and auspicious Dussehra.

Burn all ego, hatred, and anger within you along with the effigy of Ravana on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra!

Kill the demon inside you and awake the angel of kindness and indulge yourself in the auspicious occasion marking the triumph of good over evil.

May all your troubles end this Dussehra! Sending you good wishes and peace.

May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

Dussehra 2022: Quotes

Enjoy the colourful and joyful festival with your loved ones, and dedicate your day to the worship of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama - Happy Dussehra!

Just as Lord Ram destroyed evil from the Earth, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dussehra!

Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends, and goodness triumphs. Let’s remember it always. Happy Dussehra!

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga help you achieve success in whatever you do… Happy Vijayadashami.

Dussehra 2022: WhatsApp status

Enjoy the victory of good over evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful day. Happy Dussehra 2022!

On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Dussehra 2022: Happy Vijayadashami Images

