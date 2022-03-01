Dwayne Johnson Spends Time With Mother At Her Mom & Dad’s Grave; Watch

Dwayne Johnson, who recently garnered immense love and appreciation for his performance in the films, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, Jumanji: The Next Level, unveiled a sweet video clip of himself as he visited the grave of his mother's parents in Hawaii.

All his fans were delighted to watch him and his mother giving a tribute to the latter parents by singing a song at their grave. the actor also penned a heartfelt note shedding light on how life moved on so fast.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a sweet video clip in which he depicted how he and his mother were spending quality time at the grave of the latter's parents. In the caption, he mentioned how life moved on so fast and how it was so important to just slow down, sit there and listen to her mother sing, play her ukulele and tell all her stories. Furthermore, he also mentioned that his mother engraved a beautiful note on her parents' grave that read, "The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is.”

The caption read, "Got to spend such an awesome mother + son day this weekend with my mom @atajohnson at her mom & dad’s grave here in Hawaii. Life moves so fast and you realize how important it is to just slow down, sit here, reminisce and listen to her sing, play her ukulele and tell all her stories I use the word “mana” a lot to describe spiritual energy & power - and the mana was so strong today. Strong, but calm. A little sad at times, but so much gratitude & joy. I know you know this feeling I’m talking about when it comes to your loved ones who’ve passed on. On her parents' headstone, she had these words engraved, “The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is.” A very special day. Grateful son. We miss and love you both Hope you all out there had a great weekend w/ your families and loved ones." (sic)

Celebrity artists and fans took to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram posts and mentioned how cute he and his mother looked while many others lauded the lyrics of the song her mother was singing in the video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post.

Dwayne Johnson's movies

The actor is currently prepping for his highly-anticipated movies namely DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam. In the DC League of Super-Pets, the actor will be lending his voice to the lead character of the animated film. on the other hand, Dwayne Johnson will be essaying the role of Teth-Adam / Black Adam in the film, Black Adam which is slated to release on 29 July 2022.

