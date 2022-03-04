DWTS Alum Maks Chmerkovskiy Admits Feeling 'ashamed' For Leaving Ukraine Amid Invasion

The ongoing aggression in Ukraine has escalated over the past few days as the Russian troops march towards invading the sovereign territory. From bombarding residential areas to blaring sounds of ambulances echoing through these streets, several major cities of Ukraine have turned into a warzone as civilians pick up weapons to protect their freedom. As the situation remains tense, many decided to evacuate or take shelter from the attacks.

Thousands of civilians were forced to flee their homes by any means necessary for their own safety. One of them was Ukrainian dancer, Maks Chmerkovskiy who left the war-hit country after witnessing 'traumatizing' events over the course of seven days. In his first interview since leaving Ukraine, the dancer detailed his ordeal and admitted feeling 'ashamed' for leaving the war-hit country.

Maks Chmerkovskiy admits feeling 'ashamed'

As per a report from People magazine, the 42-year-old Dancing With The Stars alum appeared on Good Morning America on Friday and talked about the aftermath of escaping the dreadful situation in Ukraine after Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' on February 24. The singer said, ''I feel guilty. I feel bad'' and added, ''I feel ashamed. I feel upset.''

After experiencing horrifying situations like parents being separated from their kids and constant missiles from the sky, the dancer is still in 'fight-or-flight' mode. He also got candid about his mental state after returning home to his wife Peta Murgatroyd and 5-year-old son by saying, ''I'm a big boy, but I know for a fact that I'm going through something mentally ... because I get into these cry moments, I'm emotional, I can't control it."

Chmerkovskiy further stated that he felt 'embarrassed' at the airport as he cried and said, ''The entire ride back cause I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children.'' In his first after Russia's invasion, the dancer had posted a video on Instagram where he talked about wanting to go home to his family. However, he also addressed the fact that there were many people who were stuck in this war as they did not have any means to evade the terrifying situation.

Image: Instagram/@maksimc