DYK Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 From India Was Hospitalised Just Before Her Pageant?

The newly crowned Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's success journey has just began, as the 21-year-old from India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 just this morning in the 70th edition of Miss Universe, bringing home the glittery crown of the iconic pageant after 21 years of gap thus, making India swell with pride.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was critical in hospital before her pageant journey

Talking to E-times recently she opened up about her journey and how she changed drastically and was determined on representing India on an international level adding to which she says that when she was 17 years old, she realized her passion for representing India on an international platform and doing something remarkable, and bringing glory to her country. She also reveals that during the process she was hospitalized due to ulcers in her stomach and admits the fact that she has never been admitted to a hospital ever before. And that's when the fire to do something ignited in her. She adds by saying "I came across the upcoming events of the beauty pageants, and I realized it was now or never. I worked really hard, and the transformation was witnessed by everyone close to me. People appreciated and complimented me for the drastic change, and I knew I had to do it if I really wanted to achieve my dream!"

Harnaaz's biggest support-her family

Harnaaz added that she is extremely grateful to her family as they have constantly supported her, especially her mother. She called her mother her hero who is a doctor by profession. Her father calls her 'Punjab ki Sherni.' and she is grateful to her parents for who she is today and they have been her constant support throughout her Miss Universe 2021 journey.

Years of hard work and struggle has brought Harnaaz where she is today. The actor-model defeated 79 contestants from other countries to win the 70th edition of the Miss Universe crown. It was indeed a very tough journey for her but with sheer determination and hard work finally brought home the crown. Miss Universe Organisation shared this news through their official Twitter handle.

Image: AP