DYK Sini Shetty Is A Bharatanatyam Dancer? Read More Unknown Facts About Miss India 2022

Femina Miss India is one of the most awaited beauty pageants that is held annually. The pageant gives young girls a platform to showcase their talent, voice their opinion on various issues and celebrate the actual essence of being a beauty queen.

This year's Miss India felicitation ceremony was held on 3 July at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai and witnessed Karnataka's Sini Shetty take home the dazzling crown of Femina Miss India World 2022. With Sini Shetty winning the most prestigious title in the country, here are some unknown facts about the beauty pageant title holder.

Unknown facts about Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty

Newly crowned Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai but originally comes from a humble background in Karnataka.

Sini Shetty is currently pursuing the professional course of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Sini has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the prestigious St. Dominic Savio Vidhyalaya.

She is quite passionate about dance and it is her first love. She started dancing at the age of four and finished her Arangetram and Bharatanatyam at age of fourteen.

Along with being trained in classical dance, Sini Shetty is also good at modern dance forms like contemporary and hip hop as her Instagram profile has several videos of her talent.

Sini has also worked as a product executive in an organisation during her internship days.

Morever, she considers Priyanka Chopra to be her biggest inspiration in the world of pageants.

Apart from this, she is also the winner of the Miss Talent award in the Miss India 2022 sub-contests.

More about Femina Miss India World 2022 event

Miss India 2022 was a star-studded event and witnessed celebs like Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, and many others being a part of the judges' panel. With Sini taking home the winner's crown, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan became runner-up and Shinata Chauhan who represented Uttar Pradesh emerged second runner-up this year.

Image: Instagram@sinishettyy