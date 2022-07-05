DYK Sini Shetty Is A Bharatanatyam Dancer? Read More Unknown Facts About Miss India 2022

Quick links:
Image: Instagram@sinishettyy
Femina Miss India is one of the most awaited beauty pageants that is held annually. The pageant gives young girls a platform to showcase their talent, voice their opinion on various issues and celebrate the actual essence of being a beauty queen.
This year's Miss India felicitation ceremony was held on 3 July at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai and witnessed Karnataka's Sini Shetty take home the dazzling crown of Femina Miss India World 2022. With Sini Shetty winning the most prestigious title in the country, here are some unknown facts about the beauty pageant title holder.
Miss India 2022 was a star-studded event and witnessed celebs like Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, and many others being a part of the judges' panel. With Sini taking home the winner's crown, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan became runner-up and Shinata Chauhan who represented Uttar Pradesh emerged second runner-up this year.
Image: Instagram@sinishettyy
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.