Easter 2022: Here's How The Festival Was Celebrated By People Around The World

Last Updated: 18th April, 2022 11:49 IST

In the Quezon City of the Philippines, people were clad in masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during traditional Easter Sunday rites.

Indian Christian devotees marked the Easter festivities at a church in Jammu. The Easter weekend marked the first massive in-person gathering for many Christians since 2019.

Christians marked the Palm Sunday at the Church of Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem, a place where many believe Jesus Christ was 'crucified, buried and resurrected'.

A person clad in an easter bunny costume was seen embracing a child at the Medyka border crossing in Poland.

To celebrate Easter 2022, hundreds of people lit up their candles at the start of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota.

