Easter 2022: Here's How The Festival Was Celebrated By People Around The World

Easter is one of the most pertinent festivals celebrated by the Christian community all across the globe. Here's how people clocked this year's celebrations.

To celebrate Easter 2022, hundreds of people lit up their candles at the start of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

Additionally, several people took part in the 'Los Picaos' procession in northern Spain on Friday, April 15. 

A person clad in an easter bunny costume was seen embracing a child at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. 

Christians marked the Palm Sunday at the Church of Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem, a place where many believe Jesus Christ was 'crucified, buried and resurrected'. 

Indian Christian devotees marked the Easter festivities at a church in Jammu. The Easter weekend marked the first massive in-person gathering for many Christians since 2019. 

In the Quezon City of the Philippines, people were clad in masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during traditional Easter Sunday rites. 

Pope Francis wss seen baptising a man amid an Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City. 

