Easter 2023: Movies To Watch With Family On Easter Sunday

The Dog That Saved Easter is a 2014 movie that features an ensemble cast. A kid's favourite, the movie narrates how a dog saves Easter when three criminals set out to ruin the festival.
Voiced by Brooke Shields, The Easter Egg Adventure was released in 2004 and is based on a children's book The Easter Egg Escapade.
The popular 2016 movie Zootopia makes for a perfect family watch. The movie will be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.
All Ice Age movies are family favourites and make for a perfect holiday binge-watch. The 2016 movie Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade shows Sid starting his own egg-sitting service and the hurdles he faces.
Released in 1956, The 10 Commandments is an Oscar award-winning movie that shares the story of Moses and his understanding of his mission.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a kid's favourite movie. Released in 2005, the movie remains one of the classics that you can watch with your family.
The 2019 movie is one of the best movies to watch during the holidays. It shows Easter Bunny getting banished from the land and deploying Santa Claus's help to return home.
Rabbit School — Guardians of the Golden Egg is a 2017 animated film. It is about a bunny who gets trapped in a not-so-familiar school. While he struggles to adjust, he learns several lessons.