Last Updated:

Easter 2023: Movies To Watch With Family On Easter Sunday

Easter 2023 is celebrated on April 9. On the occasion of the Christian holiday, here are some movies that you can enjoy with family.

Others
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Peter Rabbit
1/10
YouTube Screengrab

Peter Rabbit is a movie about bunnies, pigs and other animals released in 2018.

The Dog That Saved Easter
2/10
YouTube Screengrab

The Dog That Saved Easter is a 2014 movie that features an ensemble cast. A kid's favourite, the movie narrates how a dog saves Easter when three criminals set out to ruin the festival.  

The Easter Egg Adventure
3/10
YouTube Screengrab

Voiced by Brooke Shields, The Easter Egg Adventure was released in 2004 and is based on a children's book The Easter Egg Escapade. 

Zootopia
4/10
YouTube Screengrab

The popular 2016 movie Zootopia makes for a perfect family watch. The movie will be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. 

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Escapade
5/10
YouTube Screengrab

All Ice Age movies are family favourites and make for a perfect holiday binge-watch. The 2016 movie Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade shows Sid starting his own egg-sitting service and the hurdles he faces. 

The 10 Commandments
6/10
YouTube Screengrab

Released in 1956, The 10 Commandments is an Oscar award-winning movie that shares the story of Moses and his understanding of his mission.  

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
7/10
YouTube Screengrab

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a kid's favourite movie. Released in 2005, the movie remains one of the classics that you can watch with your family. 

Welcome to Easterland
8/10
YouTube Screengrab

The 2019 movie is one of the best movies to watch during the holidays. It shows Easter Bunny getting banished from the land and deploying Santa Claus's help to return home. 

Rabbit School — Guardians of the Golden Egg
9/10
YouTube Screengrab

Rabbit School — Guardians of the Golden Egg is a 2017 animated film. It is about a bunny who gets trapped in a not-so-familiar school. While he struggles to adjust, he learns several lessons. 

Hop
10/10
YouTube Screengrab

The 2011 movie Hop revolves around an Easter bunny who has a teenage son, EB. The story is of EB who moves to LA to become a rockstar. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Pushpa 2 teaser: Recap of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Part 1

Pushpa 2 teaser: Recap of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Part 1
Tom Holland, Zendaya in India: Rendezvous with Indian celebs to luxury yacht ride

Tom Holland, Zendaya in India: Rendezvous with Indian celebs to luxury yacht ride
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com