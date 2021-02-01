Eh Bee Family Breaks Silence On Gabriella Bee's Leaked Pictures, Announces A Break

Eh Bee Family are Canadian personalities who are known for their wholesome family content on YouTube and Vine. Recently, the Bee family's daughter Gabriela Bee was a victim of online trolling as her explicit pictures were leaked online. Recently, Andrés Burgos, known as Papa Bee, took to YouTube to explain their devastation over the incident and spoke about the future of their channel. Find out what happened.

Eh Bee Family's Gabriela Bee leaked pics surfaced on the Internet

For those who may not know, Gabriela Bee's age is just 14. So when her pictures were shared all over the Internet, stemming from a Facebook fan group, the family was left shocked and the impressionable teen was devastated. The family had maintained their silence for a while before finally taking to YouTube to explain the situation. On January 29, 2021, Andrés Burgos addressed, in order, the leaked pictures, its outcome and how it impacted the family and what lies ahead for the family on social media in the video. Firstly, he explained that Gabriela's pictures were taken from a video he uploaded recently and were further edited to make it look inappropriate. Furthermore, he explained that taking down the pictures from social media was not easy for the family.

“You would think it is pretty quick, but it doesn’t look like they move very quickly. Other topics and other issues, they remove very quickly. It is amazing how fast they will remove you if you talk about certain things. This has been a real pain," he expressed.

Though the pictures were deleted soon after, the family was angered to know that the group responsible for the leaked pictures still exists and functions. Andrés threw light at the situation at home, as he added that his wife Rosanna was extremely hurt seeing the incident unfold and has decided to take a break from social media and the toxicity that comes with it. He revealed that the family had planned a ton of content for their fans but have now decided to take a break till they really feel like coming back.

