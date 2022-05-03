Eid Mubarak 2022: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut & More Extend Warm Wishes

Eid ul Fitr is one of the major holy festivals celebrated among the Muslim community. The occasion marks the conclusion of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. The date of the festival changes annually, and this year, it began on the evening of May 2 and will come to an end on May 3. Just like Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr commences with the sighting of the moon.

On this day, Muslims all around the world thank the almighty, recite special prayers and prepare sweet dishes such as Lachcha or Sivayyan. As the Muslim community is celebrating the holy day with great zeal and enthusiasm, prominent celebs from the Bollywood and South industry have taken to social media to extend warm greetings for the festival. Here, we have curated how celebrities are celebrating Eid 2022.

Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi & more extend Eid Mubarak 2022 wishes

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first few celebs who took to Twitter to extend his Eid Mubarak 2022 wish upon the sighting of the moon on May 2.

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

On Wednesday morning, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak everyone! May this day bring happiness in everyone's life... #EidMubarak".

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora took to their Instagram stories to share the greetings of the festival.

South Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose latest film Acharya hit theatres recently, wished love and peace in the life of his followers. He tweeted, "#EidMubarak to All ! May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr".

#EidMubarak to All !

May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/WWNCZH3ImF — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2022

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a stunning photo of the moon's sighting to wish her followers on Eid 2022.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan wished for love, peace and prosperity to prevail on the holy day. He tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to you all.. May the world see love, peace and prosperity. Have a wonderful day".

Eid Mubarak to you all.. May the world see love, peace and prosperity.Have a wonderful day: pic.twitter.com/gkHUYhI9qL — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 3, 2022

Actor Jr NTR, who is currently basking in the magnanimous success of his recently released movie RRR, took to Twitter to share, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid!".

Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 3, 2022

Huma Qureshi took to social media after the sighting of the moon to articulate, "Chand Mubarak. Eid Mubarak".

Chand Mubarak 🌙 Eid Mubarak — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 2, 2022

