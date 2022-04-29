Eid Ul Fitr 2022 Date: When Is Eid 2022 In India?

Eid ul Fitr, also known as Eid al Fitr is regarded as the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast'. It is one of the main holy festivals celebrated among the Muslim community. Eid ul Fitr indicates the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. The date of the festival changes annually and just like Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr commences with the sighting of the moon.

Eid ul Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, this does not always fall on the same Gregorian day. This is because the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. This holiday is known under various names in different languages and countries such as Lesser Eid or simply Eid. Since the Eid ul Fitr depend on the sighting of the moon, the date also varies in different geographical locations. Here, we have curated all the details about when will Eid ul Fitr 2022 take place in India?

Eid ul Fitr 2022 date in India

As mentioned in the central government's holiday calendar, Eid ul Fitr 2022 has been marked as a holiday on May 3, 2022. However, the celebration of the festival depends on the sighting of the new moon. In India, this year, the 29th day of Ramadan falls on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Now, if the crescent moon is sighted by Sunday evening then Eid ul Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on May 2. However, if that doesn't happen, then it will be celebrated on May 3, 2022.

How is Eid ul Fitr celebrated?

On this day, Muslims all around the world thank Allah and recite special prayers for him. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by the preparation of sweet dishes like Lachcha or Sivayyan.

Here is a collection of Eid ul Fitr's status in English that one can use to spread warm greetings on this auspicious day.

May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom.

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

No matter where you are or what you are doing, remember that Allah is always with you to help and guide you in every important step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

In every shared smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely.

Image: Pixabay