Eid Ul Fitr 2022: Why Does The Date Of Eid Change Every Year As Per Gregorian Calendar?

Muslims across the world are following the period of Ramadan for close to a month now. An important ritual of this period is people fasting during the day, apart from the emphasis on prayer, reflection, and charity. The conclusion of Ramadan marks the celebration of the festival of Eid ul-Fitr. The festival was generally celebrated for three days.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on May 2 or May 3, as per the different time zones across the world. The date is estimated and will be announced by the religious authorities on the basis of when the moon gets sighted in the sky.

While festivals like Makar Sankranti, and Christmas are marked on the same date or around the same time, Eid ul-Fitr was also a festival like Diwali, Holi, and various other festivals that are marked on a different date every year.

The reason behind Eid ul-Fitr being marked on a different date was because it was marked as per the lunar Islamic calendar or Hijri calendar.

Why do Eid ul-Fitr dates change every year as per the Gregorian calendar?

The dates of the month of Ramadan and Eid are determined on the basis of the Islamic Hijri calendar, which also plays a major role in the selection of the dates for the holy pilgrimage of Hajj. While the commonly followed Gregorian calendar consists of 365 days in non-leap years, the Hijri calendar lasts for around 354 or 355 days. That was because it was a lunar calendar based on the different phases of the moon and roughly lasted for 29.5 months.

That is the reason, the festival of Eid ul-Fitr in any given year is always marked earlier than the year before, roughly about 10-11 days from the previous year. One would notice that the festival was marked in June 2019. The month in which the festival comes was likely to be advanced by one month after roughly three years. For example, the festival was celebrated in July three years before 2019, in 2016, and so on.

Eid ul-Fir celebrations

Eid ul-Fitr is marked by people performing their morning prayers. They also visit their near and dear ones, exchange food items and greetings