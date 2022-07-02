Elon Musk Breaks His Twitter Hiatus; Mourns The Demise Of YouTuber Technoblade

Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke his week-long hiatus from Twitter as he paid tribute to the YouTube personality Technoblade, who passed away due to cancer at the age of 23. The breakout internet star had over 12 million followers as he shared videos of him playing Minecraft. In Elon's first Tweet since June 21, he shared an image with a chunk of text written over it, calling cancer an 'absurd piece of literal garbage and death'.

The image macro also mentioned how one should live their life to the fullest with the people they love. Even Minecraft condoled Technoblade's demise, noting that they're short of words in describing the amount of love he brought to their community.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, July 2, Musk shared the image that stated, "Cancer is an absurd piece of literal garbage and death., but also try to live your best life with the people you know. They could die the following day and you would regret not doing things with them." Take a look.

Wise words from SJM pic.twitter.com/snVNttsvn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Minecraft also dropped a heartfelt statement via Twitter, noting that the Youtuber will be missed dearly.

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Technoblade's family posted a video on his YouTube channel and called him the 'most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for'. Technoblade's father read out the late star's moving message to all his followers, wherein he stated, "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

