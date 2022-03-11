Elon Musk, Grimes Split After Welcoming Second Child; Here's All About Their Relationship

Canadian musician Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk recently welcome their second child into the world through surrogacy in December 2021. According to reports by Vanity Fair, the duo had a daughter and named her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, whose nickname is Y. Grimes has now taken to her Twitter account to announce that she and Musk have broken up 'again' after the news of the birth of their daughter came out on March 10.

Elon Musk and Grimes part ways

Grimes headed to her Twitter account on March 11, 2022, and announced to her fans and followers that she and Musk have now part ways yet again. However, she emphasised that he is her 'best friend' and also called him the love of her life. She wrote, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life."

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

Elon Musk-Grimes relationship

According to reports by People, the couple first made their relationship public in May 2018 and made their public appearance for the first time at the Met Gala. In August that same year, the duo sparked break-up rumours as they unfollowed each other on social networking sites, but was later spotted together again in October 2018. They then made headlines in 2019 after they attended the royal Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party together. It was after this, in January 2020 that the musician revealed she was pregnant and the duo welcomed their child in May 2020 and named him X Æ A-12 Musk.

It was after this in September 2021 that the couple broke. Musk spoke to The New York Post at the time and revealed the news. He mentioned they were 'semi-separated' but still love each other. He also mentioned they speak frequently and were on 'great terms'. He told the publication, "We are semi-separate but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travel overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

The duo then welcomed their daughter into the world in December 2021 and the news broke on March 10, 2022. This came as a shock to fans considering the news of their break up in 2021. Grimes then told Variety that the duo's relationship is 'very fluid' and said, "There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it." It was after this recent interaction with the publication that Grimes then tweeted about her split from Elon Musk.

Image: AP