Elon Musk Makes It To Kanye West's 'Donda 2' Listening Party; Keeps Netizens Abuzz

Elon Musk made it to Kanye West's latest album 'Donda 2' listening party and kept netizens abuzz as pictures and videos of the appearance went viral.

Image: Twitter/@kanyewest (file)


Kanye West has been in the news for the wrong reasons, as his now-deleted rants against Pete Davidson went viral. His alleged break-up with actor Julia Fox, amid calling ex-wife Kim Kardashian his 'wife' and showering her with flowers on Valentine's Day has been the other aspects of his life that has been in the news. Amid his personal life making headlines, the rapper is also giving attention to his professional life.

Diet Coke, a song he had produced for Pusha T had been released earlier this month, and now he is also focusing on his new album, Donda 2. Like the numerous listening events he held for the first Donda, including some at which Kim Kardashian was also present, the Heartless star is holding listening events for his new album too.

One such listening event was held on Tuesday at the IMAX theatres across the United States of America. One of the highlights of the event was the presence of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO got social media buzzing with reactions on his arrival for the event.

Elon Musk makes appearance at Kanye West's Donda 2 listening event

Pictures and videos of Elon Musk as he arrived for the listening event surfaced on Twitter.  He was also reportedly 'talking about crypto' with rapper French Montana and Rick Ross at the event. 

Another picture surfaced, where the entrepreneur and Kanye West seemed to relax together. 

Elon Musk-Kanye west friendship goes way back

This was not the first time that Elon and Kanye have spent time together. As per reports, the duo have known each other and been friends since 2011. This was after the artist visited the entrepreneur's Space X facility in 2011.

The business magnate even wrote about the Grammy-winner in a magazine and previously also called Kanye his 'inspiration'.

Elon and Kanye, had also partied together with their respective exes, Grimes and Kim Kardashian at a Christmas party in 2019. 

They have met regularly, have also bought products from each other, and given a shoutout to it, like when Kanye shared that he loved his Tesla. 

Elon had also backed West's failed Presidential bid.   

