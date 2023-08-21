Elvish Yadav Reacts To Rumours Of Political Entry After His Meeting With Haryana CM

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on several occasions in the past. However, their recent meeting has sparked rumours of Elvish's entry into politics. The YouTuber also reacted to the rumours.

3 things you need to know

Elvish Yadav was born in Gurugram Haryana.

His father Ram Avtar Singh Yadav is a Hindi lecturer and his mother Sushma is a homemaker.

After being inspired by Ashish Chanchlani, Elvish Yadav went on to start his own YouTube channel in 2016.

What sparked the rumours?

Elvish Yadav visited Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence last week. Post their meeting, CM Khattar shared a photo wherein he can be seen giving a bouquet of flowers to Elvish. T

(Elvish Yadav visited Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence | Image: Manohar Lal Khattar/X)

The politician also attended a felicitation event for Elvish in Gurugram. Their recent interactions have given rise to rumours that the YouTuber might be considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elvish Yadav reacts to rumours of his political entry

Addressing the ongoing speculation about his political entry, Elvish Yadav issued a clarification in an interview with Free Press Journal. He shared that he felt special after meeting Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He also said that the politician praised his work. However, when asked about his potential entry into politics, he stated that he has not decided anything about his future yet. He further shared that the CM met him to give his blessings.

"It was a special feeling meeting our CM, Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised my work. Regarding my future, I have not decided anything yet. The Haryana CM is meeting me to give his blessings," he told the portal.