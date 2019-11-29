The Debate
'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' Twitter Review: Netizens Call It 'worth The Wait'

Others

After several delays and financial crunches, Dhanush’s 'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' hit the theatres on November 29. Here's how fans reviewed the movie on Twitter.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai
Enai Noki Paayum Thota

After several delays and financial crunches, Dhanush’s long-awaited Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit the theatres on November 29. The movie faced several hurdles for three years of its making. The movie is directed by Gautham Menon and stars Megha Akash and Dhanush in the lead roles. Gautham Menon is returning to Indian cinema after three long years with the movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The film has hit worldwide screens.

Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the movie

 

 

Published:
