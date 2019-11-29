'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' Twitter Review: Netizens Call It 'worth The Wait'

After several delays and financial crunches, Dhanush’s long-awaited Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit the theatres on November 29. The movie faced several hurdles for three years of its making. The movie is directed by Gautham Menon and stars Megha Akash and Dhanush in the lead roles. Gautham Menon is returning to Indian cinema after three long years with the movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The film has hit worldwide screens.

Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the movie

#ENPT First Half Review:



Simply awesome @menongautham taste 😍 Thalaivar @dhanushkraja Look omg 🙈❤️💥 @akash_megha can't believe this is her 1st movie acting at her best ❤️✌️...love scenes and Fight scenes ❤️💥...Interval Scene 😍💥... Waiting for 2nd half 💥



#EnptReview — Mithun_Kutty (@itz_mitu) November 29, 2019

#EnptReview

1st Half !! Fully Love and Emotions❤️ romance 😍 simply love dialogue💞💯 @dhanushkraja Thalaiva You are super handsome @akash_megha acting pakka👌#ENPT



Second Half!!!

Totally Changed Full action 👊and thriller and #GVM

Chumma kizhi💥🔥#ENPTFromToday pic.twitter.com/kJy0maNqCN — D F C vijay™ᴱᴺᴾᵀᶠʳᵒᵐᴺᵒᵛ²⁹ (@DFC_Vijay_) November 29, 2019

#EnptReview First Half Love,songs,romance Love Mode♥️ Second Half Action Beast Mode🔥 Maruvarthai song visuals Romantic😘dilogue deliver emotions acting @dhanushkraja nailed it 👌



Over all Love With Beast mode



Note : Worth for waiting 3yrs#ENPTDay#ENPTFDFS #EnptReview — Vellailla Patadhari Aashish (@Aashish_Dhanush) November 29, 2019

