'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' Twitter Review: Netizens Call It 'worth The Wait'

After several delays and financial crunches, Dhanush’s long-awaited Enai Noki Paayum Thota hit the theatres on November 29. The movie faced several hurdles for three years of its making. The movie is directed by Gautham Menon and stars Megha Akash and Dhanush in the lead roles. Gautham Menon is returning to Indian cinema after three long years with the movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The film has hit worldwide screens.
#ENPT First Half Review:— Mithun_Kutty (@itz_mitu) November 29, 2019
Simply awesome @menongautham taste 😍 Thalaivar @dhanushkraja Look omg 🙈❤️💥 @akash_megha can't believe this is her 1st movie acting at her best ❤️✌️...love scenes and Fight scenes ❤️💥...Interval Scene 😍💥... Waiting for 2nd half 💥
#EnptReview
#EnptReview— D F C vijay™ᴱᴺᴾᵀᶠʳᵒᵐᴺᵒᵛ²⁹ (@DFC_Vijay_) November 29, 2019
1st Half !! Fully Love and Emotions❤️ romance 😍 simply love dialogue💞💯 @dhanushkraja Thalaiva You are super handsome @akash_megha acting pakka👌#ENPT
Second Half!!!
Totally Changed Full action 👊and thriller and #GVM
Chumma kizhi💥🔥#ENPTFromToday pic.twitter.com/kJy0maNqCN
@menongautham @dhanushkraja @VelsFilmIntl 3 years delayed release doesn't make any difference.— Sняι Hαяι Aяя (@hari_fella) November 29, 2019
Love for #ENPT has never faded.
First day crowd in #Trichy @LACinemaTrichy
P.S : Movie release has not released Yet. Delayed release expected#EnptReview pic.twitter.com/NUzsPe4J6g
Title card ...— 💕mr.கருப்பன்🌚 (@s_u_r_i_y_a_) November 29, 2019
என்னை நோக்கி பாயும் தோட்ட ...
Surely a worth for 3yrs wait ....1st half
LOVE LUST ROMANCE ❤️😍😘
ACTION 🤛🔫 #ENPTFDFS #ENPTFromNov29th #enptreview #ENPTFromToday pic.twitter.com/ZiXEqwRuTf
#EnptReview First Half Love,songs,romance Love Mode♥️ Second Half Action Beast Mode🔥 Maruvarthai song visuals Romantic😘dilogue deliver emotions acting @dhanushkraja nailed it 👌— Vellailla Patadhari Aashish (@Aashish_Dhanush) November 29, 2019
Over all Love With Beast mode
Note : Worth for waiting 3yrs#ENPTDay#ENPTFDFS #EnptReview
#ENPT - Melting Romance & Tasteful Production!@dhanushkraja @akash_megha @SasikumarDir @TheSunainaa @menongautham @cinemavilla_ @dhanushfanclub #ENPTFDFS #ENPTFromTomorrow #ENPTFromNov29th #ENPTFestivalfromTmrw #ENPTfromNov29 #DhanushFans #ENPTReviewhttps://t.co/X42vBfsGqL— Reggie (@RawCornReviews) November 29, 2019
' Worth The Wait ' is the word comes from everyone's Mouth after watching #EnaiNokkiPaayumThotta#ENPTFromToday #ENPTReview@dhanushkraja @akash_megha @DarbukaSiva @SasikumarDir @Madan2791 @itssensen @OndragaEnt @VelsFilmIntl @Ashkum19 @divomovies @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/I2ikNZDnMy— Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) November 29, 2019
#ENPT first half romantic - @dhanushkraja - @akash_megha charming look & love portions chemistry worked well..— Tamil Cinema Hub (@tamilcinemahub) November 29, 2019
Short & sharp @menongautham style dialogues superb, songs are visual treat also.. before interval enter gangster - cop story. #ENPTFDFS #ENPTReview #ENPTFromToday pic.twitter.com/PMrxJRbIPo
