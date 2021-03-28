Eric Stonestreet To Host Unscripted Competition Series 'Domino Masters'

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet is set to host a competition series featuring dominos for Fox.

Fox Alternative Entertainment, the network's nascent production studio has ordered "Domino Masters", which will premiere in the 2021-22 season.

According to Deadline, the series will feature teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament.

Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside the judges, will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and put the creations to the test until one team is declared the Domino Master.

It is Stonestreet's latest non-scripted entertainment series.

The Emmy winner previously hosted ABC's "The Toy Box" and appeared as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent" on NBC.

This is the second game related competition series to be greenlit at Fox after "Lego Masters", which hosted by Will Arnett and will return for a second season.

After its linear airing, the series will air on Fox's AVOD platform Tubi.