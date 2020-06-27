Fair & Lovely's name change: Celebrities divided on Unilever's landmark decision

When a classic like 'Gone With The Wind' becomes a part of discussion in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, one can say the anti-racism movement has created an impact. As some of the major names and companies across the world reacted strongly, many corrective decisions are being taken. One that made headlines in India was Hindustan Unilever’s decision to drop ‘Fair’ from its skin lightening product Fair & Lovely to celebrate ‘all skin tones’ and adopt a more ‘inclusive’ approach to beauty.

Celebs divided

The move was hailed by numerous stars of the film industry, many of them like Bipasha Basu and Nandita Das wrote lengthy notes on how they associated with the term ‘dusky.’

Sonali Kulkarni was among the others who posted a video to express her delight, calling it ‘FAIR and Fabulous’ and that it was time to feel proud of the ‘Indian complexion.’

Now this is seriously FAIR and Fabulous.. What a decision 👍👍👍 Cheers @HUL_News

Proud of your team.. 👏

Time to feel lovely with our stunning, Indian complexion 😍 #HindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/vlAOwcz3V7 — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) June 25, 2020

Poet-writer Pritish Nandy wrote that he was happy about HUL taking the decision. However, he felt dropping a word was not going to make a difference into prevalent racism, or the attitude towards dark-skinned persons. Nandy cited the recent incident of Darren Sammy pointing out that his Indian teammates would jokingly make racist statements at him.

Good to see HLL drop “Fair” from Fair & Lovely cream. Though I am all for creative freedom, racism is not freedom. And dropping a word will not change the way we look at dark people. Think of what the West Indian cricketers feel when we ‘endearingly’ call them “kaalu”. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 27, 2020

However, some of the celebrities were not convinced with the decision.

Though HUL in its statement mentioned about taking an ‘inclusive’ approach, some were under the impression that they were going to sell the same product with a new name. Reacting to one such comment, Shekhar Kapur asked if HUL will have the courage to feature a dark-skinned girl on their pack the next time.

Hope @unilever have a darker skinned girl as the model on the pack. Will they have the courage to do that? @fbbhutto https://t.co/4b6l63vhfC — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 25, 2020

Onir and Apurva Asrani were not pleased at all. The duo has been at going at the brand over their depiction of a ‘homophobic’ advertisement on their ice-cream brand Kwality Wall’s. Question their lack of an ‘apology’ for it, the filmmaker termed the decision as ‘superficial’ and that the company ‘specialises’ in it. The editor-writer wrote that the company was involving in a ‘dirty game’ by ‘co-opting influencers to give them a ‘clean chit’ with both the brands. He called it as a ‘blatant attempt’ to quell the ‘anger against their racist & homophobic communication.’

@Unilever specialises in not acknowledging the real problem & making these superficial gestures. Recently they were called out for their homophobic messaging on @KwalitywallsIn .it's been more than a week that @Apurvasrani & I have been demanding an apology for the community.BUT! https://t.co/x975Vxv0a3 — Onir (@IamOnir) June 26, 2020

@Unilever is playing a dirty game in India. They are co opting influencers to give them a clean chit with both the Fair & Lovely brand as well as the homophobic Kwality Walls brand. This is a blatant attempt to quell the anger against their racist & homophobic communication. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 26, 2020

Comedian Aditi Mittal poked fun by sharing a meme, to highlight that HUL also manufactured another fairness cream, Pond’s.

The makers of @PondsIndia “White Beauty” line of products watching Fair and Lovely change its name pic.twitter.com/hzatyV9Cjs — waiting for Guddu (@awryaditi) June 26, 2020

In an official statement, Hindustan Unilever Chairman Sanjiv Mehta said, “We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty.”

The new name currently awaits regulatory approvals and will be available in the market with a new name soon.

