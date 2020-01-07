Famous Local Words That Were Picked From Popular South Indian Movies; See List

The south film industry has introduced us to a number of words that are local to their language. There are a few words which are often said by people who do not belong to south Indian families. Here are five such words and an insight into what they mean.

Words that came from popular south Indian movies

1. Yenna Rascala

Yenna Rascala is one of the most commonly used phrases inspired by the South Indian film industry. It is generally used to ask someone to watch out. The words are generally used when someone wishes to show power.

Yenna Rascala also gained recognition after the words were used as significant dialogue in the film Om Shanti Om.

2. Thambi

Thambi is another one of the most commonly used words of the South Indian film Industry. Thambi is like saying Bhai in Hindi. It is commonly used in Tamil language to call out friends or while explaining something.

Thambi is also a film which was released in the year 2019. The film increased the popularity of the word.

3. Thalaiva/ thalaivar

Thalaiva gained attention when the word was attached with superstar Rajinikanth. He is often called by the name respectfully. His work in Tamil film industry is what got him the tag.

There have also been films with the name Thalaiva. There has also been a Hindi song with the same name. The song added on to the popularity of the word.

4. Thalapathy

Thalapathy is a word which is used for south Superstar Vijay. The actor has been given the name for his action sequences and style. The word literally means Commander in Chief.

The word is commonly used to address someone as a boss. Thalapathy has always been a frequently used word in the south.

5. Thala

Thala is a word used for the South Indian actor Ajith Kumar. The actor has a huge fanbase and is hence known by the name Thala around the place. The word Thala literally means a leader. He can be seen a number of action films and that is where the name comes from. The word is now being used by people as they indulge in casual conversations.

