Father's Day 2022: Happy Father's Day Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes & WhatsApp Status

Fathers are truly special. They are the backbone of the family and children's pillars of strength. Father's Day is here and it's the right time to honour fatherhood. On this day, children thank their fathers for the efforts and contributions they make to the family. The day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year and this year, it falls on June 19, that is, today. So, here are some of the wishes, quotes and greetings that you can send to your father to make them feel special on a special day:

Father's Day Wishes:

Today is all about you, Dad! Enjoy, because tomorrow it’s back to the rest of us!

It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right.

You are an incredible man! I love you!

Over the years, you’ve taught me so many of the important things I know—including a few choice words for certain situations! Happy Father’s Day, Pop!

Father's Day Quotes:

"When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back." Linda Poindexter

"I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad." Lady Gaga

"It was my father who taught me to value myself." Dawn French

"I'm so lucky to have such an amazing man as my dad. Thanks for teaching me to work hard and laugh harder." Kate Upton

"My dad was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun." Bindi Irwin

Father's Day Images:

Father's Day Greetings

Thank you for bringing love, acceptance, and joy into my life all these years. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

All of the lessons you've taught me over the years have added up to the wonderful life I'm living today. I'm grateful for you, Dad!

Wishing you a Happy Fathers Day on this day, and wishing you happiness and sunshine for the coming year.

Thanks for all you are and all you do. May the love and respect we feel for your make up for the worry and care we have caused you.

Father's Day Whatsapp Status:

