Father’s Day 2023: Allu Arjun, Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal Share Heartfelt Posts

Allu Arjun shared a Father's Day picture with Allu Aravind on social media, spreading happiness with the caption "Happy Father's Day," cherishing their special bond.
Huma Qureshi posted pics with her father, praising him as the 'bestest', her hero who loves, protects, fights for, and understands her. She acknowledges his unwavering faith and unconditional love.
Masaba Gupta shared a photo of herself with her dad Viv Richards and step-dad Vivek Mehra, expressing gratitude on Father's Day.
Kajal Aggarwal celebrated Father's Day with an adorable photo of her father and husband Gautam Kitchlu with their son, expressing her gratitude for Neil's presence.
Bipasha Basu shared an emotional video of her husband, Karan Singh Grover. He can be seen embracing their daughter, Devi. She revealed his newfound fatherly love and involvement in her daily routines.
Aparshakti Khurana expressed heartfelt emotions for his late father on Father's Day, commemorating the occasion with a touching note.
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared a picture of the actor with their kids. She also mentioned that the family never has a dull moment with him.
Sonam Kapoor also shared a photo of actor Anil Kapoor on the occasion of father's day. She shares a series of throwback pictures along with a photo of her sister Rhea Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor shared an unseen photo of the late actor Rishi Kapoor on Father's Day. She shared a photo of her husband, Bharat with Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor.
Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a photo with his father Boney Kapoor from their recent Europe vacation. He also expressed his gratitude for bringing positive energy around him.