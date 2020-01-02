Female Directors In Bollywood Who Call The Shots In Film Industry

There have been some of the most historic films that have been directed by female filmmakers in Bollywood. Gone are the days when only men in the director’s chair and called the shots. In the recent past, many women directors have taken it upon themselves to not only direct films, but direct films that leave an impact. Here are some of the best female directors in Bollywood today, who have delivered excellent films in the past few years.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar is one of the most well-known directors in the Bollywood industry. She directed the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, which was India’s official entry to Oscars this year. She has directed many movies over the years. Some of the best movies directed by her include Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bombay Talkies amongst others.

Shonali Bose

The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose is allegedly known for breaking stereotypes with the kind of content she brings to the screens. She has directed two films prior to the Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer and both the films carried a strong message. She directed the Kalki Koechlin starrer Margarita with a straw as well as the Konkana Sen Sharma starrer Amu.

Meghna Gulzar

The daughter of the well-known poet Gulzar, Meghna is a writer, producer and a director. She has directed many critically acclaimed movies like the Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi and the 2002 movie Filhal. She is currently gearing up for her January 2020 release Chhappak which stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Farah Khan

Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan is an actor as well as a producer. She has directed several movies like Main Hoon Na as well as Happy New Year amongst others. She is also a dancer and a choreographer and has choreographed many Bollywood songs. She is the sister of filmmaker Sajid Khan.

