Femina Miss India 2022: Neha Dhupia Back As Mentor For Latest Edition Of National Pageant

VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 has begun with full enthusiasm. The nationwide hunt will soon begin with representatives of each state competing for the coveted crown. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia has been announced as the mentor for the sixth time in the new edition of the national pageant.

For an unversed, Manushi Chhillar, who successfully brought the coveted Miss World crown back home after 17 years, was also trained under the mentorship of Neha Dhupia. The 'Roadies' fame trained the contestants throughout the pageant rounds and helped them develop overall their journey of being a beauty queen.

Neha expresses joy on being selected as mentor of Femina Miss India 2022

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Ladies, presenting to you the newest edition of India's most prestigious national pageant!I'm ecstatic to be back as the mentor for 6th time in a row and it gets better and better. She furthe added, "I can't wait for you all to witness what this edition of VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 Co-Powered by Sephora, Moj & Rajnigandha Pearls holds for you. Do you believe you have what it takes to wear the coveted crown? Then log onto www.missindia.com today to kickstart your life changing journey! @vlccin @sephora_india @mojIndia @rajnigandhasilverpearls".

She even shared a video, featuring herself when she won the crown of Miss India 2002. The video also features Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017, and more who have represented their states to win the pageant.

Meanwhile, Miss India Organisation also took to her Instagram account and announced the same. It wrote, "A glorious history of 70 years and one platform making dreams come true since 1952, Ladies & gentlemen, presenting to you the revolution that we call Femina Miss India! Get ready to be awe-struck by the glorious, striking and splendid edition of VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 Co-Powered by Sephora, Moj & Rajnigandha Pearls". It further added, "We once again welcome on board for the 6th time in a row, actor, mother and our former Miss India Neha Dhupia as our official mentor this year. We promise you a multitude of excitement, energy, glamour and entertainment as we come together to kickstart the journey of India's favourite pageant".