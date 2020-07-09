Film Industry Welcome To Shoot At ASI Sites; Permissions Will Take 15-20 Days: Ministry

As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday asked the film industry to shoot at ASI-protected sites and assured them that they will get permission to do so within 15-20 days of filing their online applications. "It would be difficult for the film industry to go to foreign destinations at this time, so we have suggested that they could go to the Northeast states," Patel said at a FICCI event here.

"It would also fulfil the PM's appeal to people to visit various places in the country. I told them we will give permission in 15 to 20 days. They just have to apply online. I have appealed that it would be great if other than the high footfall sites, they could also shoot at less popular monuments suggested by us to give them a boost as well," he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has over 3,000 monuments and sites that were reopened on July 6 after remaining shut during the coronavirus lockdown. Currently, filming at ASI sites is permitted, but it involves a lot of paperwork and is time consuming, officials said.

Advisory in place, film, TV, web series shoots to begin in MP

"Since now the film industry cannot shoot abroad, the ministry will help in facilitating permissions from the states. If necessary we will coordinate with the Information and Technology ministry as well," the minister said. "It should be our united effort to first travel within our own country. Nothing is as beautiful as India. I want people to know about our ancient culture. We need to promote our country and its sites," he added.

Presently, the request for filming/ video shoot along with camera crew is to be made by the applicant at least 15 days prior to the proposed date of shoot.

Tsunami movie wraps shoot successfully; first Mollywood movie to do so amidst pandemic

COVID-19 update

India's total Covid cases rise to 767,296 of which 269,789 are active while 476,378 people have recovered. 21,129 people have died so far. Lockdown has been extended till July 31. On Thursday, Health Ministry held a COVID-19 briefing and highlighted the following points:

We are 2nd largest nation in terms of population. While speaking on Covid figures, we should not forget the population aspect - 538 cases per million cases in India, 15 deaths per million population in India. Recovered cases increasing. 4.67 lakh recovered cases and 2.69 lakh active cases. Recoveries have doubled 1.75 times as compared to active cases. Till 9th July 62% is the rate of increase of recovery. 8% deaths in India in total covid cases rates - High risk population above 45 years and covid deaths is 32%in them, Above 75 years of age, covid deaths is 14%

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.