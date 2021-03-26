Film Out BTS Release Date: See When The Song From Album BTS The Best Will Be Released

Quick links:
BTS is gearing up for the release of its upcoming Japanese album, BTS’ The Best, which will be released soon. As the announcement about the release of one of the songs from the album BTS’ Film Out was made recently escalating the fans’ curiosity levels, see on which date will it be released.
#BTSMarch 25, 2021
â—†æ–°æ›²ã€ŒFilm outã€4æœˆ2æ—¥(é‡‘) é…ä¿¡æ±ºå®šï¼Pre-saveå®Ÿæ–½ä¸ï¼https://t.co/dKbdkp6nUi
â—†ã€ŒFilm outã€Teaserå…¬é–‹ï¼https://t.co/8bmLkRjRy4 #Filmout
BTS took to its Japan Twitter handle and launched the teaser and also announced the Film Out BTS release date. The song, along with its music video, has been slated to release on April 2, 2021, through Big Hit, Def Jam and Virgin while the album BTS The Best will be released on June 16, 2021. The Film Out track has been created by BTS band member Jungkook in collaboration with J-Pop rock act Back Number. The track will also serve as the soundtrack to Signal.
The rack of the album will include 23 songs including the Japanese versions of BTS’ other popular numbers. Check out the tracklist of the band’s third Japanese compilation album-
Disc 1
Disc 2
Disc 3
Disc 4
Image Source- BTS' Twitter
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.