Film Out BTS Release Date: See When The Song From Album BTS The Best Will Be Released

BTS is gearing up for the release of its upcoming Japanese album, BTS’ The Best, which will be released soon. As the announcement about the release of one of the songs from the album BTS’ Film Out was made recently escalating the fans’ curiosity levels, see on which date will it be released.

The Film Out BTS release date

BTS took to its Japan Twitter handle and launched the teaser and also announced the Film Out BTS release date. The song, along with its music video, has been slated to release on April 2, 2021, through Big Hit, Def Jam and Virgin while the album BTS The Best will be released on June 16, 2021. The Film Out track has been created by BTS band member Jungkook in collaboration with J-Pop rock act Back Number. The track will also serve as the soundtrack to Signal.

The rack of the album will include 23 songs including the Japanese versions of BTS’ other popular numbers. Check out the tracklist of the band’s third Japanese compilation album-

Disc 1

"Film Out" "DNA" (Japanese version) "Best of Me" (Japanese version) "Lights" "Blood Sweat & Tears" (Japanese version) "Fake Love" (Japanese version) "Black Swan" (Japanese version) "Airplane Pt. 2" (Japanese version) "Go Go" (Japanese version) "Idol" (Japanese version) "Dionysus" (Japanese version) "Mic Drop" (Japanese version) "Dynamite" (Bonus track)

Disc 2

“Boy with Luv" (Japanese version) "Stay Gold" "Let Go" "Spring Day" (Japanese version) "On" (Japanese version) "Don't Leave Me" "Not Today" (Japanese version) "Make It Right" (Japanese version) "Your Eyes Tell" “Crystal Snow" (Japanese version)

List of Music Videos:

Disc 3

"Film out" (music video) "Stay Gold" (music video) "Lights" (music video) "Airplane Pt. 2" (Japanese version, music video) "Mic Drop" (Japanese version, music video) "Blood Sweat & Tears" (Japanese version, music video)

Disc 4

"Making of jacket photos" "Film Out" (making of the music video) "Stay Gold" (making of music video [Additional Edition]) "Lights" (making of music video [Additional Edition]) "Airplane Pt. 2" (Japanese version, making of music video [Additional Edition]) "Mic Drop" (Japanese version, making of music video [Additional Edition]) "Blood Sweat & Tears" (Japanese version, making of music video [Additional Edition])

