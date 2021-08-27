Film Producer Naushad Dies At 55: Mollywood Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal & More Pay Tribute

Film producer and renowned chef Naushad breathed his last on August 27 at the age of 55 at a private hospital in Thiruvalla. Popularly known for movies like Kazhcha, Chattambinadu, and Best Actor, the late film producer was also known for his culinary skills and his cooking shows on television. Throughout his career in the South film industry as a producer, Naushad made numerous connections with big personalities with the likes of Mammootty and Mohanlal. After the news of his death, several took to their social media to pay their final respects.

Naushad dies at the age of 55

While the reason for his untimely death has not been disclosed yet, several reports suggest that Film producer Naushad had not been keeping well for quite some time. The late producer's wife Sheeba also breathed her last on August 12 this month after suffering a cardiac arrest. Naushad was popular for his culinary skills due to which he shot to fame after hosting a couple of cooking shows on television.

After completing Hotel Management, the late film producer Naushad opened a chain of restaurants named Naushad the big chef in Kerala and served several notable personalities. His variations in Biryani became a crowd favourite instantly. He was roped in Mollywood through his director friend named Blessy. He went on to produce several movies including Kazhcha starring Mammootty in the lead role.

Mollywood pays final respect to Naushad

Many mourned the death of the famous Chef Naushad. From Mammootty to Mohanlal, the late producer's death came as a shock to several notable South personalities who took to their personal social media handle to pay their final respects. Mammootty and Mohanlal took to their Facebook to share Naushad's picture and wrote, ''Condolences to dear Noushad''. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram to share a picture of the late producer writing, ''Rest in peace. #Noushad 🙏''.

IMAGE- MAMMOOTTY & PRITHVIRAJ SUKURAMAN'S IG & PTI