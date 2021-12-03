Last Updated:

Film Producer's Brother Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Misconduct Against Actor

A film producer's brother Swapnil Lokhande has been accused of sexually harassing an actor. He has been arrested by the Aarey Police in Mumbai.

A film producer's brother has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually harassing a female actor. The name of the arrested person is Swapnil Lokhande. The 35-year-old reportedly worked as a production controller on a Marathi show. 

Lokhande has been accused of touching the woman inappropriately and seeking sexual favours from her in exchange for acting opportunities. She reportedly claimed that the man had approached her for a project and asked her if she will be comfortable with shooting in Pune. He, however, sought sexual favours in return for helping her get the project.

Film producer's brother arrested 

As per a report on ANI, the arrest was recorded under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The arrest was carried out by the Aarey Police in the Goregaon area in suburban Mumbai recently.

The complainant also claimed that the man threatened her with dire consequences when she expressed her displeasure over his inappropriate touching.  The woman is said to be a struggling actor associated with the Marathi entertainment industry. She has also worked in shows like Crime Patrol. 

