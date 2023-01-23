Last Updated:

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Hails PM For Naming 21 Andaman Islands After Decorated Soldiers

Veteran Filmmaker Subhash Ghai hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

Subhash Ghai

Image: Subhash Ghai hails PM Modi for naming 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra Awardees; Twitter


Subhash Ghai, Filmmaker and Educationist, Chairman of Mukta Arts Ltd. and Founder and Chairman of Whistling Woods International - Film, Communication and Media Arts Institute in Mumbai, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an extraordinary tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary by naming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. 

Taking to Twitter, Subhash Ghai said, "A great tribute by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by naming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees today."

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, the Prime Minister named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees via video conferencing. PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The largest unnamed island has been named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee -- Major Somnath Sharma who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947, while fighting Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

