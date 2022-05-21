Filmmakers Have A Responsibility To Not Create Divisions In Society: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad, (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon filmmakers to produce meaningful cinema that reflects social realities and leaves a positive impact on society.

Observing that cinema is a powerful medium that has a lasting impression on people's minds, Naidu said filmmakers have a responsibility to not glorify violence, portray obscenity, create unrest or stoke communal divisions in society.

"On the other hand, with purposeful and thought provoking cinema, filmmakers can fight social evils and engender positive social change," Naidu said according to an official release.

The Vice President released the first volume of the collected works of prominent Telugu film lyricist and poet, late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, organised by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prapancha Saahithya Vedika here.