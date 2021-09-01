FIR Filed Against Payal Rohatgi Over Alleged Defamatory Video On Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru

An FIR was filed against television actress Payal Rohatgi on Wednesday for using 'objectionable' language against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and several other members of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Pune. The case has been registered against Payal Rohatgi at the Shivajinagar police by Congress general secretary Sangeeta Tiwari. The office-bearers of the Pune Congress have alleged that the video attempts to create a rift between religious communities.

Details of Payal Rohatgi case

According to news agency ANI, Payal Rohatgi is facing a case for allegedly using 'objectionable words' against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media. The case has been registered under IPC Sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34. The complaint had been previously filed with the Cyber cell before it was handed over to the Shivajinagar police.

Payal arrested for comments against Gandhi family

This is not the first time that Congress has taken a legal recourse over Payal Rohatgi's statements. In 2019, a defamation case had been filed against her under the IT Act after she allegedly posted objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma had registered the complaint against the actress. She was arrested by the Bundi police in Rajasthan and sent to eight-day judicial custody. but was granted bail a day later.

After getting out of jail, she had accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of hatching a 'conspiracy' against her. "It is my choice whether I should support the BJP or the Congress.... I should not be targeted if I support a certain ideology. There are several other important issues in the country that need to be addressed," she said. "I believe that freedom of speech is a joke for Congress party," she added.