Five Finger Death Punch Announces Departure Of Guitarist Jason Hook; Introduces New Member

Five Finger Death Punch have announced the departure of guitarist Jason Hook. The band revealed that the member left the band back in February due to personal reasons. Five Finger Death Punch also has a new guitarist, Andy James to play for their next gig.

Jason Hook leaves 'FFDP'

In the second half of 2019, Hook was diagnosed with a gallbladder ailment for which he underwent surgery. Due to the surgery dates, the band had to push their concert tour for three dates. Even after the surgery, Hook required another brief period of rest to recover. His health did not comply for the guitarist, as per a report in Loudwire.com.

FFDP members on Jason Hook's departure

The guitarist was replaced by British guitarist Andy James who was formerly a part of the Fields of the Nephilim. He has been otherwise filling in for Hook during his brief hiatus in 2019 due to health issues. He was featured on the Broken World track which is one of the few unrealised tracks. The track will now be with the album Decade of Destruction, Volume 2. The guitarist will be officially introduced as the band’s own guitarist in the album as per a report in Loudwire.com.

Five Finger Death Punch describes Jason as ‘an incredible guitar player’ and his place could only be filled by someone who is an original, as reported by Loudwire. The band also said that Andy James knows the ‘virtuoso’ and has the will to step into Hooks’ shoes.

Zoltan Bathory also added that Andy is experienced with the group due to the European tour and filled in well for Hooks. He is only a perfect fit and was asked to be a fulltime member in the month of February. As per the same report, the members gel well with Andy and the journey has been a smooth ride.

On leaving the group Jason posted on Instagram and said he has created an email to stay connected with the fans. He also said that he will make music to connect and not to earn or top the charts as per his Instagram post.

Promo Image Credits: Jason Hook Instagram

