Last Updated:

For Once, Amul Outsmarted! AR Rahman's Witty Response To Dairy Icon's Topical Is A Winner

After celebrating the release of 'Ponniyin Selvan', Amul has dropped another topical to mark AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam's 30-year-long association.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Amul topical

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @AMUL_COOP


Shortly after celebrating the release of the period drama Ponniyin Selvan, Amul has dropped another topical to mark composer AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam's 30-year-long association. The Oscar-winning musician entered the film industry by composing music for Roja in 1992 and has collaborated with Ratnam over the years in films like Dil Se, OK Kanmani, Guru, Raavan as well as the latest project Ponniyin Selvan.

Amul's tribute also received a shoutout from Rahman himself, who called out the dairy brand by mentioning that he's 'sometimes vegan'. His epic response is being widely talked about on social media. 

Amul celebrates AR Rahman-Mani Ratnam's 30-year partnership with topical

Taking to their official Twitter handle recently, Amul shared the doodle showcasing animated versions of AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam over the years, with the duo relishing bread and butter. The topical had the phrases "Many Mani Years Together" and "For Rahman and Mehman" written over it. 

READ | 'Ponniyin Selvan I' actor Karthi reveals how he became 'less scared' of Mani Ratnam

Captioning the tropical, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: From Roja to Ponniyin Selvan, a 30-year partnership!" Take a look. 

Among the trail of responses on the topical was that of AR Rahman, who shared it on his social media handles and mentioned," Ahwwww.... Sometimes I am vegan". The composer seemingly promoted a plant-based diet as opposed to consuming animal-based products. 

READ | Canadian theatre owners receive threats ahead of 'Ponniyin Selvan' release; Details inside

This comes shortly after Amul's topical on Aishwarya Rai and Vikram's period drama Ponniyin Selvan, which opened up to impressive numbers at the Box Office. The movie also stars  Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and many more in pivotal roles. It chronicles the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the South who became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I in the 10th century.

READ | Karthi says he feels 'blessed' to be introduced to larger audience with 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @AMUL_COOP)

READ | Jayam Ravi on 'Ponniyin Selvan': Mani sir made me realise importance of playing Rajaraja Chola
READ | Amul hails Aishwarya Rai-Vikram's 'Ponniyin Selvan' with topical; 'Get your Mani’s worth'
First Published:
COMMENT