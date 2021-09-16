Format Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'The Activist' Changed After Sparking Row

Controversy erupted moments after the reality show The Activist, which was to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher and Julliane Hough as hosts, was announced last week. The format of the series that pit activists against each other as they lead their causes, along with a social media-driven factor to determine the winner received backlash on social media. The makers have now decided to change the format from a competition to a documentary that will highlight the 'mission and lives of these incredible people.'

As per Variety, the makers stated that the format 'distracts' from the work that the activists were putting in for their causes. They stated that the push for global change was a 'competition' but required a global effort.

The American network CBS, that was to telecast the show on October 22, along with the producers Global Citizen and Live Nation, stated that The Activist was designed to present to the audiences the 'passion, the long hours and ingenuity' that the 'incredible' activists put on for their causes. They announced that they were removing the 'competitive element' and 'reimagining' into a primetime documentary special, the report stated. The makers confirmed that the other details of the show remain unchanged. This includes six activists participating in the show to display their 'tireless work' and the 'impact' they were creating by advocating the causes that they believed in. They will also be awarded a cash grant for the organisation of their choice. In their statement, they also highlighted the work of activists and community leaders 'to advance protections for people, communities and our planet' without any fanfare and hoping it inspired more people into joining in the fight towards the 'world's most pressing issues.'

Not just netizens, even celebrities like Jameela Jamil had hit out at the makers for 'turning activism into a game.' Many had a sarcastic view on it about being eliminated from an important cause only because it could not trend, as 'online engagement, social metrics and hosts' input' were then termed as the factors to win the show.

While Priyanka and Usher are yet to share their take on the controversy, actor-dancer Juliane Hough issued a statement, writing that she was 'listening' to the criticism to the show format and did not want to 'just react', but respond in a way that was 'authentic' and 'aligned with the woman' that she was becoming.

Image: AP