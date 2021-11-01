Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer And Runner-up Anjana Shajan Die In Car Accident Near Kochi

In a tragic incident on Monday, the 2019 Miss Kerala winner, Ansi Kabeer, as well as the runner-up Anjana Shajan died in a car accident that took place at Vytilla near Kochi, as per reports by PTI.

The incident took place past midnight at around 1 a.m. when the two reportedly lost control of the car in order to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. Two other passengers present in the car were also injured in the incident, the police have informed.

"One another person who was with them in the car is admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition is serious. He hails from Mala in Thrissur," an official told PTI. However, the fourth person seems to be in a stable condition. Police have further suspected that the seatbelt was only worn by the driver.

The 24-year-old Ansi Kabeer hails from Thiruvananthapuram, while Anjana Shajan, 25, is a resident of Thrissur. Both the women participated in the 20th edition of the Miss Kerala beauty pageant and garnered headlines. Ansi began modelling right from her college days and was also the first runner-up in Miss Malabar and Lulu Beauty Contest held in 2018. Meanwhile, Anjana was an Ayurvedic doctor by profession.

Ansi Kabeer's last social media post

The last post on Ansi's Instagram account, uploaded hours before her tragic death read, "It’s time to go." She could be seen strutting in the midst of nature with mellow music in the backdrop. Many fans and well-wishers have been stunned by the irony, with condolence messages pouring on her social media handles. "Couldn’t Believe..REST IN PEACE," one wrote, while others expressed shock and wrote," Oh My God." Similar condolences have been pouring for Shajan on her Instagram handle.

