Former Victoria's Secret Model Selita Ebanks Opens Up On Maintaining 'unnatural' Body Size

Former Victoria's Secret model Selita Ebanks detailed what it was like being a supermodel outside the spotlight and shared her rough behind-the-scenes experience during E!'s True Hollywood Story that aired on October 25. Ebanks said all the models of Victoria's Secret had to follow codes and there was an expectation for them to maintain their size that was unnatural. Over the years, the company has repeatedly been criticized for displaying its designs on abnormally thin and uniform body types.

Selita Ebanks opens about her experience of being a supermodel

As per E News, Selita Ebanks detailed the challenges she experience as a supermodel. In an exclusive sneak peek of the show she was heard saying, "Modeling for Victoria's Secret, there's a code you have to follow. There is an expectation to maintain the size, and unfortunately, we are going against Mother Nature. It is not something that's natural, it is not something that should happen. It's tough."

Ebanks explained that it was very model's dream to become an angel, "I've been on many runways, but, to be a part of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, for me, was more than just a job. It was the highlight." She added that with the fame there were repercussions, "My life changed drastically, like overnight." She added, "you find out friends that you thought were friends were not necessarily friends. A lot of other models didn't think that I was deserving of this contract, so I had to basically fight my way into their circle."

Meanwhile, Victoria Secret recently announced their new line called VS Collective initiative. The lingerie company has partnered with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, photographer and #Girlgaze founder Amanda de Cadenet, trans model Valentina Sampaio, South Sudanese refugee turned fashion industry success story Adut Akech, biracial model Paloma Elsesser for the new initiative.

Announcing their new initiative, the company via their Instagram handle wrote, "We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria’s Secret. These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests, and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women."

Image: Instagram/@selitaebanks