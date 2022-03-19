French TV Festival Welcomes Ukrainian Producer; Pays Tribute To Those Impacted By War

French TV festival Series Mania commenced on March 18, 2022, and welcomed Ukrainian producer Julia Sinkevych, who is also the Jury President of the event. She arrived from Ukraine safely amid the ongoing Russian invasion and mentioned she was unsure if she would be 'lucky enough' to attend the event. The committee of the event paid tribute to all those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war and the crowd also gave the Ukrainian producer a standing ovation.

Jury for the International Competition ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



A very special welcome to Jury President JULIA SINKEVYCH who has arrived safely from Kyiv. https://t.co/9p42gGuvjK — SERIES MANIA FORUM (@SeriesManiaPro) March 18, 2022

Series Mania pays tribute to Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion

Julia Sinkevych took the stage at the event and acknowledged the world admiring Ukrainians for their resistance in the face of war. However, she also mentioned that she wishes for her country to be recognised on the 'cultural battlefield' as well, as per a report by Variety. She also mentioned that the war has been going on for a while now, as it entered its 24th day and hoped that 'Europe and the rest of the world' would now come together in support. According to Variety, she said,

"The whole world is now admiring our resistance, the resistance of the Ukrainian people. But there is another battlefield, which is culture, and I want us to be noticed, recognized and admired on the cultural battlefield, too. This [conflict] has been going on for a long time and there have been many episodes in this TV series. Now, Europe and the rest of the world should work together on its grand season finale"

Julia Sinkevych gets a standing ovation

#seriesmania Standing ovation pour la presidente d’honneur venue avec bcp de courage de Liiv en #Ukraine via la Pologne et qui y retournera á la fin du festival , Julia Sinkevych ”Je Suis venue car Je crois au pouvoir de la Culture ”. pic.twitter.com/QNqJJ3OtsB — Lena Lutaud (@LenaLutaud) March 18, 2022

The artistic director of the event, Frédéric Lavigne also spoke at the event and mentioned it was 'moving' to see Julia Sinkevych at the French TV festival. He mentioned it was a 'political statement' as he told Variety, "Seeing Julia on stage was so moving – it was the political statement that we wanted. Series is a land of contrast, so it’s relevant to be trivial and serious at the same time."

The Hollywood Reporter earlier had a conversation with the founder of Series Mania, Laurence Herszberg, who spoke about the 'tragic situation' taking place in Ukraine. She mentioned that she and the committee of the festival were 'honoured' to have Julia Sinkevych at the event.

Image: Twitter/@FestSeriesMania, AP